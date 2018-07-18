BODY FOUND

Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden home

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found in plastic in Spring Garden. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The body of a man was found wrapped in plastic at a home in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police say.

The discovery was made around 9:38 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street.

Contractors found the body in front of a bedroom.

Police say the victim is a 47-year-old man. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbody found
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Police: Man dies after jumping into Wissahickon Creek following traffic stop
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
Police ID woman found dismembered, burned in Lawrence Twp.
Body found near Vietnam Memorial
More body found
Top Stories
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Show More
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: N.J. family scammed by woman faking terminal illness
Officials search near Pa. school for Trump threat suspect
Woman survives 300 foot plunge down Mount St. Helens
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
More News