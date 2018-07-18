Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden home

The body of a man was found wrapped in plastic at a home in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police say.The discovery was made around 9:38 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street.Contractors found the body in front of a bedroom.Police say the victim is a 47-year-old man. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.------