Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police said a two-year-old boy who darted out into the street was killed by a box truck in Hamilton Township, Mercer County this afternoon.

According to investigators, James Glass, 58, of Hamilton, was driving a box truck north on Lynwood Avenue near Walnut Avenue when he struck the 2-year-old as well as a 37-year-old woman who was chasing after him.

Both were taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld Trauma Unit by ambulance where the 2 year old later died. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609)581-4000.

Information may also be left anonymously on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

