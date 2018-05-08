Police said a two-year-old boy who darted out into the street was killed by a box truck in Hamilton Township, Mercer County this afternoon.According to investigators, James Glass, 58, of Hamilton, was driving a box truck north on Lynwood Avenue near Walnut Avenue when he struck the 2-year-old as well as a 37-year-old woman who was chasing after him.Both were taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld Trauma Unit by ambulance where the 2 year old later died. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609)581-4000.Information may also be left anonymously on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.------