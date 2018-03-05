COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Habitat for Humanity and Esperanza partner to begin revamping homes in Hunting Park

Charities partner to revamp Hunting Park homes: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 5, 2018 (WPVI)

By
HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Monday morning homeowner Angel Alonzo Colon proudly gave Action News a tour of his home after more than $20,000 worth of renovations were done by Habitat for Humanity.

"I'm very grateful for everything they've done on my house," said Angel Alonzo Colon. "I hope God blesses every one of them. And thank you very much I feel very happy."

Just under a year ago Colon's roof was falling apart, water was leaking down to the living room. The home had no heating or air conditioning. Unable to afford repairs, he was forced to use five space heaters for several years. Now with his new and efficient HVAC system his bill has dropped from a $1,000 per month to $400.

"Everybody wins when we have a better North Philadelphia," said Rev. Luis Cortes, Jr., Founder and CEO, Esperanza. "We have a better home and we are taking care of someone who has been a Philadelphian for a long time."

Colon's home is the first of 20 owner-occupied houses in Hunting Park that will be repaired over the next two years by Habitat for Humanity as part of a new partnership with Esperanza that aims to help low-income residents revitalize their neighborhood. It'll cost a total of $500,000, all of which PNC bank is donating.

"Waking up this morning at my house it felt warmer knowing that Mr. Colon's house-he's not trying to heat a house with space heaters," said Corinne O'Connell, CEO Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

Habitat for Humanity says they receive about 600 repair requests per month just here in Philadelphia, and that ranges from electricity issues to roofing problems. But they can only respond to about 100 of those per year, so donations are always needed and appreciated.

