Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days

Chuck E. Cheese's will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for kids with autism and special needs in many of their locations.On the first Sunday of the month, the company will open two hours early to host "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," where they will provide reduced lighting and noise for those with sensory issues.Each participating location will also have food, games, and a trained care staff.Chuck E. Cheese's rolled out the event to its Attleboro, Massachusetts, location in 2016.After seeing great success, the company decided to offer the reoccurring playtime to hundreds of other locations."We are excited to provide a special opportunity every month for sensory sensitive families to enjoy their favorite pizza and games in a safe and friendly environment of tolerance and understanding," said Breanna Tanksley, manager of Chuck E. Cheese's Attleboro in a news release.Several locations in the Delaware and Lehigh Vallies will be participating:LEVITTOWN - 1283 E LINCOLN HWY RT 1, LEVITTOWN, PA 19056 *Moved to 5/6NORTH WALES - 1210 BETHLEHEM PIKE, NORTH WALES, PA 19454PHILADELPHIA - 9175 ROOSEVELT BLVD #2, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114SPRINGFIELD - 371 BALTIMORE PIKE, SPRINGFIELD, PA 19064WHITEHALL - 1000 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, WHITEHALL, PA 18052BRICKTOWN - 28 BRICK PLAZA, BRICKTOWN, NJ 08723CHERRY HILL: 2100 ROUTE 38 SUITE #4, CHERRY HILL, NJ 08002DEPTFORD - 301 N ALMONESSON RD, DEPTFORD, NJ 08096 *Moved to 5/6MAYS LANDING - 4215 BLACK HORSE PIKE, MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330DOVER - 1275 N. DUPONT HWY #100, DOVER, DE 19901A full list of participating locations can be found on the company's website -----