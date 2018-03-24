COMMUNITY & EVENTS

March for Our Lives in Philadelphia draws thousands of supporters

EMBED </>More Videos

March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands of supporters. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6pm on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands gathered in Philadelphia on Saturday for a March for Our Lives event, one of the many gatherings held to protest gun violence.

The march ended with a rally at Penn's Landing, where they heard emotional calls to action, and held signs calling for change.

Each marched for a different, personal reason.

"I'm a former teacher. I had high school students and I respect their commitment and I want to stand by them," said Helen McDevitt-Smith of Ardmore.

"It was a safe place for me when I was a youngster, and now it's not for my grandchildren," said Kinshasa Lamumba of Lawncrest.



This event was held the same day as the national march in Washington, D.C. and hundreds of sister marches throughout the country. Organizers say this event was student-driven.

"They are amazing. They really jumped in and took the lead with a lot of different things," said event chairwoman Romaine Wright.

"I think we desperately need gun control legislation. That's a really big priority for us. We need comprehensive background checks," said student organizer Rachel Steinig.

The march ended with a rally on Columbus Boulevard. Speakers included politicians and impassioned students.

Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives in West Chester
An unexpected guest paid a visit to a March for Our Lives event in the Philadelphia region.


Even the father of a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida - the scene of a school shooting that claimed 17 lives and sparked the movement leading to Saturday's event - was there.

He told the crowd he owned an AR-15, the type of rifle used in the shooting, but has since turned it in.

"I turned it in a few days after the incident because every time a shooting happened with an AR-15 I never thought it was going to happen to my family. But it did, and it hit me hard," said Mark Timpone.

Volunteers were also on hand to register to people to vote. Students were also urged to walk out of school on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsMarch for Our LivesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
"Girls with dreams become women with vision."
First day of spring at Franklin Square
Chefs in training compete
More Community & Events
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives in West Chester
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
AccuWeather: Snow Showers Possible Sunday
Man found in Mexico with Allentown teen back in Pa.
More bodies, including a 3-year-old, found at scene of fire
Homicide victim found tied up near NJ creek
Parents convicted in girl's death from pneumonia
Show More
Man gets life in fatal stabbing of girlfriend found on slide
DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified
Underground fire sparked at gas station in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
More News
Top Video
More bodies, including a 3-year-old, found at scene of fire
Action News Update
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
More Video