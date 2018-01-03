Couple identified in Northampton County murder-suicide

NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a shooting that left two people dead in Northampton Borough, Pa. was a case of murder-suicide.

It happened in the 300 block of West 27th Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Citing coroner Zachary Lysek, WFMZ-TV reports that Matthew Eberhardt, 45, fatally shot his wife, Kristin Eberhardt, 42, before turning the gun on himself.

One of the bodies was found in the front yard of the home.

Kristin Eberhardt was shot multiple times and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Matthew Eberhardt's death was ruled a suicide.

Officials said two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not harmed.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurder suicideNorthampton Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News