DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide

An employee of pharmaceutical maker Merck & Co. is accused of stealing potassium cyanide for use as a rodent killer, then dumping it in a stormwater inlet when he feared he would be caught.The Montgomery County district attorney's office said 60-year-old Richard O'Rourke, of Warrington, stole about 220 grams of the chemical from the lab in Upper Gwynedd Township.At the time he was employed as a senior analytical chemist, investigators said.The D.A. said the investigation began in December after another chemist allegedly saw O'Rourke pouring the potassium cyanide - which was taken out of a poison cabinet - into a bottle.Authorities say they learned O'Rourke planned to use the chemical to poison rodents on his property, but when he found out there was an investigation he dumped it into a stormwater inlet in the area of County Line Road and Street Road, between Easton Road and Second Street Pike.As it turns out, both Aqua PA and the Philadelphia Water Department maintain intake facilities that could have been affected by the chemical dump, investigators said.The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection monitored the water samples from the intake systems for two weeks, but no toxic impact was found.Significant rainfall helped dilute and wash away the chemical, helping to ensure no one was harmed, authorities said.O'Rourke is free on $35,000 bail.