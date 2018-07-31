PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police arrested a Delaware County man in connection with the attempted rape and robbery of an 82-year-old woman in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 8 p.m. on July 19 on the 600 block of Sansom Street.
Police say two men wearing towels over their heads forcibly entered the home of the 82 year-old woman.
Police say the suspects went upstairs to her bedroom and tried to rape the woman.
The 82-year-old asked them to stop and they did, according to police.
The suspects stole a keyboard, $160 cash, and her cell phone before fleeing.
While the two had their faces covered, police were able to identify the suspects' vehicle; they recently released surveillance video of it near the scene.
On Monday, police arrested 23-year-old Darius Johnson of East Lansdowne. He was arrested on Carter Road in Folcroft.
Johnson has been charged with Attempted Rape, Burglary, Robbery, Simple Assault, Risking a Catastrophe, Conspiracy and related charges.
Police continue to search for the second suspect.
Anyone with information should contact Special Victims Unit at (215-685-3251), or dial 911.
