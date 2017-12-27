Driver rescued from fiery crash on Roosevelt Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

Tow truck driver rescues victim of fiery crash in East Falls. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 27, 2017. (WPVI)

EAST FALLS (WPVI) --
A driver is in critical condition after he was pulled from a minivan that burst into flames following a crash on the Roosevelt Expressway in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Fox Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam video of fiery Roosevelt Expressway crash on December 27, 2017.


A tow truck driver tells Action News he saw the minivan roll over and catch fire.

"My first reaction was to get him out of the car, so I literally yelled to two other guys standing there on the side of the highway and have them come over, and we just pulled the gentleman out of the car and pulled him to the side of the highway," said that driver, John Michulka of Marcus Hook, Pa.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the crash.

The name of the driver who was rescued has not been released.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newscar crashNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person ejected after crash on I-295 in Mercer Co.
Police locate vehicle involved in City Avenue hit-and-run
Flames shoot from roof of Delco condominium complex
Family devastated after child, 8, killed in hit-and run crash
AccuWeather: Brisk, Very Cold Again Today
More than 5 feet of snow falls in Erie, Pa.
NJ teacher attacked while trying to break up fight
Flight forced to return to LA; Chrissy Teigen tweets ordeal
Show More
Teens charged with murder for allegedly dropping sandbag onto car
Residents in high-tax states rush to file property taxes before new rules take effect
Car flips after crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Man shot by Philly police during robbery investigation
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
More News
Top Video
Person ejected after crash on I-295 in Mercer Co.
Police locate vehicle involved in City Avenue hit-and-run
Car flips after crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Flight forced to return to LA; Chrissy Teigen tweets ordeal
More Video