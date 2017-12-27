EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2829178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam video of fiery Roosevelt Expressway crash on December 27, 2017.

A driver is in critical condition after he was pulled from a minivan that burst into flames following a crash on the Roosevelt Expressway in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Fox Street.A tow truck driver tells Action News he saw the minivan roll over and catch fire."My first reaction was to get him out of the car, so I literally yelled to two other guys standing there on the side of the highway and have them come over, and we just pulled the gentleman out of the car and pulled him to the side of the highway," said that driver, John Michulka of Marcus Hook, Pa.There was no immediate word on a cause of the crash.The name of the driver who was rescued has not been released.------