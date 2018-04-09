PHILLY PROUD

Bensalem High School students build sled for the blind

EMBED </>More Videos

Bensalem students build sled for the blind: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
For a group of engineering students at Bensalem High School, their latest project started with a snowstorm and a guest speaker from Villanova University.

Dr. Christa Bialka specializes in special education and disability awareness.

"We were on a two-hour delay for a snow day of course when Christa was coming to talk to us," said Dan Lubacz, Engineering Teacher. "She asked the class 'How does a blind person go sledding?'"

The six students created several prototypes for their sled for the blind and even skyped with a blind student to get feedback.

It led them to modify an earlier design, which included noise-canceling headphones.

"He told us that their ears are really important for them. Since they can't see they really use them," said junior Jakub Hajduk. "We switched it to the vibrations in the handles."

The students will install sensors on the front of the sled, so when the sled approaches an obstacle, these handles will vibrate. The handles also control the brakes, so the user can stop of steer the sled.

The students will also label parts of the sled in Braille, and they will create them using a 3D printer.

Their teacher said the project might continue into next school year, and he hopes someday they will get to see it in action.

"If it's not for our high school students or our collegiate students thinking big and trying to do something like this for somebody, who else is going to do it?" he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsblindhigh schoolPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Bringing beauty to vacant property in Wilmington
Honoring the ultimate sacrifice
Delaware's governor grabbed a hammer for a good cause
Free senior fair in North Philadelphia
More Philly Proud
EDUCATION
After protests Wilmington Catholic school principal reinstated
Students welcome back beloved principal after firing
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
More Education
Top Stories
Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Police ID man, woman dead in West Phila. murder-suicide
NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Showers Tonight, Summerlike Warmth By Saturday
Police search for suspect in Yards Brewery arson
Show More
Philly home assessments make dramatic jump, taxes to follow
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
More News