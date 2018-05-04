Local 4th graders become medical journalists

Normally the Simulation Center at Einstein Medical Center in the Logan section of Philadelphia is for training medical professionals, but today's group was a little different.Fourth-graders from Saint Raymond School learned CPR and even suited up in gowns and gloves to ventilate a mannequin.It was all part of a reporting field trip for Healthy News Works, a health journalism program in 14 schools in Philadelphia and Norristown.Executive Director and co-founder Marian Uhlman explained,"They can have an appreciation of health as well as learn some of the basic skills of being a reporter."Lou Sforza, a Medic and Simulation Tech at Einstein added, "They're not too young to learn how to save somebody's life."Armed with clipboards and cameras, the students documented their surroundings. Fourth-grader Lailah Flemming tells us, "You can get more information here instead of just reading about it because you don't know- some sites can't be trustworthy so you like to get it from your main source."Executive director and co-founder Marian Uhlman says partners like Einstein give students opportunities to learn about different professions at an age when they're developing their own health habits.She said, "They're being treated as young professionals so they emerge from a trip like this feeling empowered."The day sparked an interest for Mekale Smith, who said, "My favorite part is being a doctor, Dr. Smith. Because we got to make sure he was breathing properly."One of the day's highlights was meeting Sim Man, a full body patient simulator that breathes, sweats, and talks.He left an impression on Flemming."He's okay. He's kind of creepy, but he's okay."After taking copious notes and asking lots of great questions, these kids are going to go back and write an article about what they've learned, sharing all those details with their classmates.-----