Local students plan to participate in National School Walkout

Local students prepare for national school walkout: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Lower Merion Freshman Mimi Halpern and her friends are just a few of the thousands of students in our area planning to join Wednesday's walkout aimed at ending school shootings.

"We're making posters for the walkout tomorrow, with various sayings and slogans to get our point across," said Halpern.

Students will voluntarily leave their classrooms for 17 minutes, representing the 17 lives lost last month in the Parkland school shooting.

Garnet Valley Schools in Glen Mills plan to take the day of action a step further, by recognizing the 232 lives lost in the school shootings since the Columbine massacre.

"Bookbags were donated. Students will have an opportunity to lay flowers on those book bags, they'll be wearing white voluntarily to represent life," said Marc Bertrando, Superintendent of Garnet Valley.

However, other districts like Council Rock sent a letter to parents saying it views Wednesday as a class day, not a school walk out, and any student who opts to walk out of the school building will face disciplinary consequences.

The district says students who participate in a timed, class walkout will not be disciplined.

"Basically they're saying it's OK to put your head in the sand and stay home tomorrow, and that will be excused, but they can't speak up about something that is really affecting them," said one Council Rock student who did not want to be named.

But for many students, this is a national conversation that they do not want to be left out of.

"We want our voices to be heard," said Abby Skariah, of Lower Merion. "We want change."

