PROM

NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship

(Duck Tape)

BRICK, N.J. --
A New Jersey teenager is a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship because of a prom tuxedo he constructed entirely from duct tape.

Nicholas Matawa says his prom tuxedo cost about $90 and was made from 29 rolls of red, white and blue duct tape - creating an American flag-themed tuxedo complete with duct tape top hat. NJ.com reports Matawa wore the tuxedo to his Brick Memorial High School prom last month.

Matawa said Friday he never thought he'd have receipts for that much duct tape. For his effort, he's now a finalist in a scholarship competition run by Duck Brand - which inspired Matawa to make the tuxedo.



Matawa will now send his tuxedo to Duck Brand headquarters in Ohio. A scholarship winner will be announced on July 9.

ONLINE: Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsstudentspromBrick Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Philly businesswoman holds 'Black Panther' prom send-off
Danny DeVito takes cutout of prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set
Big prom night for Philly H.S. senior escorted by Eagles player
Cherry Hill East principal apologizes for prom ticket language
More prom
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News