General Hospital goes live for a good cause

General Hospital goes live for a good cause.

Several General Hospital stars are doing something they've never done. They're going live and it's all for a great cause.

On Thursday, Kelly and Billy visited us here in the 6abc studios to dish about their upcoming live show for charity,.and also the one that has endeared fans for 55 years and counting.

Tomorrow General Hospital is celebrating a landmark - its 14 thousandth episode.

Monaco has been on the show for 20 years.

She's a Philadelphia native - born and raised in the Frankford section of the city.

She says the dedication General Hospital fans have for the show, especially here in Philly is not that different from their loyalty to their sports team. Its something that's passed down, a family tradition of sorts.

"Yes, it is a generational thing like being an Eagles fan especially if you are from Philly you will understand what I am saying. Our fathers, fathers, fathers start bringing them to the game and so, and that's the way of thinking," said Monaco.

Miller added, "Its the longest-running scripted show in the history of television so it is a feat, it is amazing."

They lovingly call themselves " Killy " - Kelly and Billy, and they are now taking their show on the road this weekend.

