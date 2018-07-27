ENTERTAINMENT NOW

Here's how to drink like the VIPs on Jay-Z's tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Our celebrity mixologist shows you how to make summer drinks featured on Jay-Z's tour. (WPVI)

Jay Z and Beyoncé's on the run tour has made it to the U.S., with a show in Philly on July 30. Colin Asare-Appiah, Bacardi Senior Portfolio Ambassador and a mixologist for the tour's exclusive D'USSE VIP Lounge, stopped by the 6abc studios to demonstrate how to make two of the D'USSE cocktails celebrities will enjoy backstage.

The 13th (Honoring Jay-Z's 13th Studio Album - 4:44)
  • 2 ounces D'USSE VSOP COGNAC
  • 1 ounces line juice
  • 1/2 ounces simple syrup
  • 2 ounces ginger beer or ginger ale
Method: Shake all ingredients (MINUS ginger beer or ginger ale) and then top with ginger beer or ginger ale.

D'USSE Lemonade
  • 2 ounces D'USSE VSOP Cognac
  • 6 ounces Simply Lemonade
Method: Build in glass with ice

On the Run 2 tour in Philadelphia tickets: On sale here
EMBED More News Videos

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Jay-Z are hitting the road!



Aunyea Lachelle brings you the latest in entertainment news and pop culture. Check out Entertainment Now exclusively on the 6abc app and at 6abc app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment nowentertainmentalcoholfyi drinksrecipecelebrityjay zbeyonceconcertrap music
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT NOW
Watch Entertainment Now: MTV Movie & TV Awards, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get engaged
Entertainment Now: 'Solo A Star Wars Story' is out. Nicki Minaj wants to pay your tuition
Entertainment Now: Royal Wedding and a royal 'rumble' at the Billboard Awards
Entertainment Now: Beyonce at Coachella; Carrie Underwood performs
More entertainment now
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News