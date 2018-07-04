ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks 2018

Here are many of the Independence Day fireworks celebrations scheduled for the holiday:

PENNSYLVANIA
PHILADELPHIA

Where: South Philadelphia
Dates: June 29th and June 30th
Where: Citizen's Bank Park after the Phillies games

Where: Penn's Landing
Dates: June 30th and July 4th at 9:30pm

Where: Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
Date: July 4th around 9:30pm

Where: Lawncrest neighborhood
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Lawncrest Recreation Center
6000 Rising Sun Avenue and Shelbourne Street
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19111

BERKS COUNTY

Reading, Pa.
Date: July 3rd after the Reading Fightin Phils game
Where: First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601

Shillington, Pa.
Date: July 7th at 10pm
Where: Governor Mifflin High School
101 South Waverly Street
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

BUCKS COUNTY

Doylestown, Pa.
Date: July 15th at 9:30pm
Where: Central Park
425 Wells Road
Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901

Erwinna, Pa.
Date: June 30th at Dusk
Where: Tinicum Park
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920

Langhorne, Pa.
Dates: July 3rd and July 4th at 9:25pm
Where: Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Rd
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

New Hope, Pa.
Dates: July 6th at 9:30pm
Where: Over the Delaware River, River Road
New Hope, Pennsylvania 18938

Quakertown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:30pm
Location: Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

Southampton, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:35pm
Where: Southampton Days Fair, Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

CHESTER COUNTY

Downingtown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Kerr Park
1 Park Lane
Downingtown, Pennsylvania 19335

Kennett Square, Pa.
Date: July 1st at 9:15pm
Where: Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

Nottingham, Pa.
Date: July 7th at 9:45pm
Where: Nottingham County Park
150 Park Road
Nottingham, Pennsylvania 19362

Parkesburg, Pa.
Date: July 7th at Dusk
Where: Minch Park
300 West Third Avenue
Parkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365

Phoenixville, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:15pm
Where: Friendship Field
Fillmore Street and Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

Tredyffrin, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087

DELAWARE COUNTY

Aston Township, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

Bethel Township, Pa.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, PA 19060

Clifton Heights, Pa
Date: July 4th at 9:15pm
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

Essington, Pa.
Date: June 30th at 9:30pm
Where: Gov. Printz Park
Taylor Avenue and West 2nd Street
Essington, Pennsylvania 19029

Lansdowne, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Penn Wood High School
100 Green Avenue
Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050

Radnor, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Radnor High School
130 King of Prussia Road
Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087

Ridley Park, Pa.
Date: July 7th at Dusk
Where: Eastlake Park
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

LEHIGH COUNTY

Allentown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: J. Birney Crum Stadium
2001-2025 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

Allentown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at 9:30pm
Where: Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

Allentown, Pa.
Date: July 3rd after the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs game
Where: Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109

Bethlehem, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
789 E 1st Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

Upper Macungie Township, Pa.
Date: July 7th at Dusk

Where: Earl Adams Memorial Park
8935 Breinigsville Road
Breinigsville, Pennsylvania 18031

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Abington, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

Ambler, Pa.
Date: July 6th at Dusk
Where: Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

Conshohocken, Pa.
Date: July 3rd at 9pm
Where: Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

Glenside, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

King of Prussia, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road and Geerdes Boulevard
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

Limerick, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, PA 19468

Lower Providence, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403

Narberth, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Narberth Playground
100 Conway Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

Norristown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Pottstown, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464

Skippack, Pa.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426

NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:20pm
Where: Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa Marina

Atlantic City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 10pm
Where: Tropicana Casino and Resort and the Boardwalk

Buena Vista, N.J.
Date: July 7th at Dusk
Where: Michael Debbi Park
315 Cedar Avenue
Richland, New Jersey 08350

Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Date: July 14th at 9:15pm
Where: Egg Harbor City Lake

Margate City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Huntington Avenue Beach

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown, N.J.
Date: July 7th at Dusk
Where: Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

Florence, N.J.
Date: July 7th at 9pm
Where: Veterans Park behind municipal complex

Marlton, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:30pm
Where: Cherokee High School
120 Tomlinson Mill Road
Marlton, New Jersey 08053

Medford Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9pm
Where: Freedom Park
105 Pixie Moss Trail
Medford, New Jersey 08055

Mount Holly, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Iron Works Park
157 Wollners Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

CAMDEN COUNTY

Audubon, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106

Barrington, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007

Camden, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Battleship New Jersey on the Waterfront

Camden, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103

Camden, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:30pm
Where: Wiggins Waterfront Park
2 Riverside Drive
Camden, New Jersey 08103

Collingswood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:15pm
Where: Collingswood High School
424 Collings Avenue
Collingswood, New Jersey 08108

Haddon Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108

Haddonfield, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Central School
5 Lincoln Avenue
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Avalon, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 8:45pm
Where: 30th Street Beach

Cape May, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm

Where: Congress Beach

Lower Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd and 5th at 9pm
Where: Bayfront near Emerson Avenue

Wildwood, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 10pm
Where: The beach at Pine Avenue - visible along the boardwalk

Ocean City, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Ocean City boardwalk

Sea Isle City ,N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: 50th Street Beach

Stone Harbor, N.J.
Date: July 2nd at 9:30pm
Where: 95th Street Beach Pavilion

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Monroe Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Parking on Fir Drive near the softball fields

Washington Township, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080

Woodbury, N.J.
Date: June 30th at Dusk
Where: Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

MERCER COUNTY

East Windsor, N.J.
Date: July 7th at 9:30pm
Where: Etra Lake Park
Milford Road and Etra Perrineville Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

Ewing, N.J.
Date: June 30th at 9:15pm
Where: The College of New Jersey soccer fields on Green Lane

Hamilton, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:30pm
Where: Veterans Park, inside Kusser Road entrance

Lambertville, N.J.
Date: July 6th at 9:30pm
Where: Greater Lambertville - New Hope Chamber of Commerce
77 Bridge Street
Lambertville, New Jersey 08530

Lawrence Township, N.J.
Date: June 30th at 9:30pm
Where: Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

Trenton, N.J.
Date: June 30th and July 3rd
Where: Arm & Hammer Park after the Trenton Thunder games
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat, N.J.
Date: June 30th at Dusk
Where: Municipal Dock
427 E. Bay Ave
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Beach Haven, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

Beachwood, N.J.
Date: July 4th 9pm at Dusk
Where: Beachfront

Brick Township, N.J.
Date: July 5th at Dusk
Where: Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724

Jackson, N.J.
Date: July 2nd, July 3rd and July 4th at Dusk
Where: Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527

Jackson, N.J.
Date: July 7th at Dusk
Where: John F. Johnson Jr. Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey

Lacey Township, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:15pm
Where: Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

Lakehurst, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at Dusk
Where: Lake Horizon

Lakewood, N.J.
Date: July 3rd after the Lakewood BlueClaws game
Where: First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

Lakewood, N.J.
Date: July 3rd at 9:15pm
Where: Lakewood Township's All Wars Memorial Amphitheater on North Lake Drive

Long Beach Island, N.J.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: 9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

Plumsted, N.J.
Date: July 7th at dusk
Where: New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Pt. Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

Seaside Heights, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9:30pm
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Tuckerton, N.J.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Elsmere, Del.
Date: June 30th at Dusk
Where: Fairgrounds Park
Filbert & Dover Avenues
Elsmere, Delaware 19805

Hockessin, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields

Middletown, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709

Newark, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713

Wilmington, Del.
Date: July 3rd after the Wilmington Blue Rocks game
Where: Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801

SUSSEX COUNTY

Bethany Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: On the beach

Dewey Beach, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: On the beach

Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Date: July 1st at 9:15pm
Where: On the beach

KENT COUNTY

Dover, Del.
Date: July 4th at Dusk
Where: Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901

Smyrna, Del.
Date: July 4th at 9pm
Where: Smyrna-Clayton Little League Park on Duck Creek Parkway
500 Duck Creek Park
Smyrna, Delaware

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

