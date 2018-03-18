Photo of Dominique Oglesby provided by her family.

Philadelphia police said a woman is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday.It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 52nd and Market streets. Police said that's when shots rang out, hitting the three victims.Police said an argument broke out in the Galaxy West and then spilled onto the sidewalk outside, where three people were then shot.According to investigators, a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital by police where she later died.The two other victims, a 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg and a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm, were both taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.Family members consoled each other outside the hospital where they said 23-year-old Dominique Ogelsby died after being shot at 52nd and Market streets."All of a sudden a life was cut short because of senseless violence in the city of Philadelphia," said Eric Woodard.While police officials said the shooting occurred after an argument inside a lounge spilled out onto the sidewalk, Ogelsby's cousins dispute that she was in the bar. They call it a case of road rage."She was in her car," said Geneva Walker. "They broke her windows and a fight broke out."They said Ogelsby's father and grandfather came to the scene after she called them for help. That's when all three were shot. The gunman took off.Family members said Ogelsby was scheduled to graduate from Penn State this Spring. Instead they'll be planning her funeral. The latest victim of violent crime in Philadelphia.No arrests have been made.------