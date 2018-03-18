Family IDs woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia: Jeff Cherico reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said a woman is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 52nd and Market streets. Police said that's when shots rang out, hitting the three victims.

Police said an argument broke out in the Galaxy West and then spilled onto the sidewalk outside, where three people were then shot.
According to investigators, a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital by police where she later died.

The two other victims, a 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg and a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm, were both taken to Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Family members consoled each other outside the hospital where they said 23-year-old Dominique Ogelsby died after being shot at 52nd and Market streets.

Photo of Dominique Oglesby provided by her family.


"All of a sudden a life was cut short because of senseless violence in the city of Philadelphia," said Eric Woodard.

While police officials said the shooting occurred after an argument inside a lounge spilled out onto the sidewalk, Ogelsby's cousins dispute that she was in the bar. They call it a case of road rage.

"She was in her car," said Geneva Walker. "They broke her windows and a fight broke out."

They said Ogelsby's father and grandfather came to the scene after she called them for help. That's when all three were shot. The gunman took off.

Family members said Ogelsby was scheduled to graduate from Penn State this Spring. Instead they'll be planning her funeral. The latest victim of violent crime in Philadelphia.

No arrests have been made.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsgun violencegunsshootingdeadly shootingfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Texas
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Show More
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
Vladimir Putin wins Russia's presidential election, exit polls suggest
5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
More News
Top Video
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
More Video