FIRE

Firefighters rescue resident from Chester fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester house fire under investigation. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters rescued at least one person from a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Norris Street.

The fire, located in the basement of the row home, reached two alarms, officials say.

The flames spread to the first floor of the home.



A neighbor says a woman and her adult son live in the home. Action News is told the son approached arriving firefighters and told them his mother was trapped on the second floor. Firefighters were able to reach the woman and bring her out to safety.

Both residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. It was contained to the house where it started, though nearby homes suffered smoke damage.

There is no word on if there were any working smoke detectors in the home.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireChester
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
Northern California blazes now largest in state history
Suspect sought for arson at Logan mini-market
Fire at historic Bucks County house deemed suspicious
2 injured in Holmesburg fire
More fire
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News