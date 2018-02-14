PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida high school shooting is deadliest since Sandy Hook

At least 17 people are dead after a shooting at a Florida high school. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
At least 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Wednesday in the deadliest school shooting since a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

That Dec. 2012 attack in Newtown shocked even a country numbed by the regularity of school shootings. That assault at Sandy Hook Elementary School killed 26 people - 20 first-graders and six staff members.

The 20-year-old gunman, who had also fatally shot his mother in her bed, then killed himself.

The deadliest school shooting in recent history in the United States took place in April 2007 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. During that rampage, a disgruntled 23-year-old senior fatally shot 32 people and wounded 17 others before killing himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
