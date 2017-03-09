FOOD & DRINK

Coca-Cola releases LGBT friendly ad

Coca-Cola's new ad campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Coca-Cola's new ad campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The company's latest commercial called "Pool Boy" is garnering cheers from the LGBT community.

In the ad, a sister is daydreaming about the pool boy, but she's not the only one.

So is her brother.

They each grab a Coke from the fridge and are getting ready to duke it out. That is, until, they find out that mom beat them to it.

Coke says its new "Taste the Feeling" campaign is all about simple stories that translate across the globe.

People say seeing characters like themselves in commercials from major companies is a win and is lauding Coca-Cola for it.

