FREE FOOD

Free Rita's Italian ice for 1st day of spring

It's the first day of spring and that means free Italian ice at Rita's.

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, Rita's will be giving away free ices in stores across the country.

This is Rita's 26th annual first day of spring celebration.

Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream!


In addition, Rita's is giving away a three-day, two-night 'Ultimate Hooky Trip' to Miami.

The trip will be awarded to the contestant who posts the best excuse to ditch their daily responsibilities on the first day of spring in order to get their free Italian ice.

You can enter on the Rita's Facebook page.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodconsumerfree foodspring
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
FREE FOOD
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
Freebie Friday: Personal pizza, spray tans, Easter ribbons
Free candy: National Oreo Day giveaway
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Watch FYI Philly: Melissa's healthy hacks at the Wells Fargo Center
Watch FYI Philly: Performance Meal Prep is feeding some of the city's top athletes
6 Minute Meals: Veggie Quesadilla
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow And Sleet Today, 4-8" of Snow On Wednesday
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
NE Phila. residents voice concerns over proposed safe-injection sites
Woman, 23, killed in West Philadelphia triple shooting
Philadelphia officer involved in Feltonville crash
AG announces new fines for Phila. towing company
Man who fled to Mexico with teen soon headed to Pennsylvania
Crate and Barrel creates bedding with kids' non-profit
Show More
Judge moves Bill Cosby jury selection to April 2
Video released from unsolved N. Philly homicide
Federal judges reject lawsuit over Pa. congressional map
Contractors strikes gas main in Mercer Co.
Carson Wentz posts video of himself throwing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos