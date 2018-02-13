FRIED CHICKEN ROUND-UP
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some new fried chicken spots in Philadelphia.
LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1100 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 789-7878
REDCREST FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1525 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 454-6951
HATCH AND COOP
125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 921-9580
