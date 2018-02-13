FYI PHILLY

Three new fried chicken spots to add to your must-try list

Jeanette Reyes found three new fried chicken spots you have to try. (WPVI)

FRIED CHICKEN ROUND-UP
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some new fried chicken spots in Philadelphia.
LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1100 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 789-7878

REDCREST FRIED CHICKEN | Facebook
1525 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 454-6951

HATCH AND COOP
125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 921-9580

