Former catholic teacher released from jail after rape of child

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A former catholic school teacher has been released from jail after serving four years for raping a child.

A Philadelphia judge freed 54-year-old Bernard Shero more than a decade early by throwing out his conviction amid questions about his accusers truthfulness and the conduct of the prosecution.

Rather than hold a new trial, Shero pleaded no contest, and was sentenced to time already served.
