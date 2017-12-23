Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia

4-year-old girl shot in leg in southwest Philadelphia. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 23, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a father holding his 4-year-old daughter late Friday night.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. when the father was walking to his car on the 5900 block of Springfield Avenue.

Police say an unidentified gunman approached the victim and opened fire, striking the young girl once in the leg. The suspect then fled on foot.

The girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for treatment. She is listed in stable condition.

It's unclear on why the suspect opened fire.
