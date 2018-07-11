Grocery store robbery caught on video

A man armed with a gun took a load of cash from a grocery store in the Logan section of Philadelphia.It happened on Monday night at the Jaquez Grocery Store on West Sommerville Avenue.The suspect, who had most of his face covered, showed an employee his gun and went into the register himself to take the cash.No one was hurt during the robbery.Police say the suspect's gun had a unique white-colored grip on it.If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call police.------