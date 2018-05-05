Gunshots damage cars in Darby, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Shooting in Darby Twp.: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting that damaged several cars and left bullet casings scattered across a busy stretch of roadway.

It happened in the 200 block of North MacDade Boulevard in Darby.

Detectives and firefighters responded to the area just after 10 p.m. Friday.

At least 18 shots were fired. Bullets hit several cars parked on the block.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hit.

There have been no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunsshootingDarby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gary Heidnik's House of Horrors, 30 years later
Police investigate toddler death in Somerton
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
Man and woman stabbed in North Philadelphia
Fake DJ allegedly conned way into 3 schools, Obama event
Man carrying AR-15 in Abington in custody over mental health concerns
Police vehicles collide in Reading
2 people died after shooting in Bristol Township
Show More
3 homes evacuated after gas fumes detected in Center City
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
Airport stabbing suspect charged; victim identified
Philadelphia couple receive costly charges for clinical trial
Ex-President George HW Bush released from Houston hospital
More News