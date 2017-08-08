HEALTH & FITNESS

New immunization requirements for all Pennsylvania students

New immunization requirements for all Pennsylvania students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Students in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania will have some new requirements on immunizations when they go back to school in a few weeks.

The first change is that every child from kindergarten to 12th grade must be fully immunized on the first day of school or they can be kept out.

The law used to allow eight months for kids to get all their shots. Now, there's only a five day allowance.

The Philadelphia School District reminded parents Tuesday of two other changes.

First, all students must have a fourth dose of polio vaccine, including one at or after age 4. And students entering 12th grade now need an additional dose of meningitis vaccine.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, says parents shouldn't wait to check their kids' records.

There are many children who will have to be caught up before the start of school. So my message to parents today is make an appointment with your child's doctor before school starts," said Dr. Farley.

Families without doctors can get vaccinations at city health centers.

Dr. Farley says parents who don't get their children immunized put their kids at risk, as well as others.

Pennsylvania's vaccination rate is one of lowest in the nation.

What's changing this year? Click here.

What immunizations does my child need? Click here.

