New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced an expansion of the state's medical marijuana program.

Murphy unveiled the expansion Tuesday. It came the same day that a panel the Democratic governor established published its recommendations.

Among the changes Murphy's making are the addition of five qualifying conditions: anxiety, migraines, Tourette's syndrome, chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders and chronic visceral pain.

The patient fee will also be reduced from $200 to $100, with a $20 rate for veterans and seniors.

The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
