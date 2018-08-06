Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks

Single-use plastic bags and straws are about to be banned within Atlantic County parks.Signs will go up warning visitors of the ban, which goes into effect August 13, 2018.Violators will be given a warning through August 2019.After that, they will be handed fines of up to $500."Our goal is to be good environmental stewards in maintaining and protecting the more than 7,000 acres of county parks for the use and enjoyment of our residents and visitors now and for many years to come," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.In supporting the ban, Levinson cited research suggesting the ocean will contain more plastic than fish by weight by 2050.------