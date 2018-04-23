Skipping breakfast tied to weight gain

There is more proof that breakfast may be the most important meal of the day.According to a new study, people who eat breakfast on a regular basis are less likely to gain weight.Mayo Clinic researchers followed about 350 adults for 12 years.They found that regular breakfast-eaters only gained 3 pounds during that time, while people who ate breakfast occasionally put on an average of 5 pounds.Those who skipped it entirely gained 8 pounds, and it was mostly belly fat.It still comes down to calories.But the researchers think eating a healthy breakfast - something with healthy carbs and protein - helps prevent over-eating later in the day.