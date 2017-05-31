HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Strokes may trigger alcohol consumption

Strokes may trigger a heightened appetite for alcohol.

A team at Texas A&M found that lab animals which had strokes in the middle cerebral artery - a common spot for humans - preferred to drink alcohol over water in the weeks afterward.

The researchers think those strokes kill brain cells that normally inhibit some behavior.

The discovery may explain why so many stroke survivors don't heed doctors' advice not to drink.

Alcohol can raise the risk of a second or third stroke
