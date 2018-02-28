HEALTH & FITNESS

'The Push' pushes limits of reality TV

EMBED </>More Videos

Pushing the limits with 'The Push': Brian Taff reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 28, 2018 (WPVI)

Critics say social experiment goes too far, especially in America's climate of gun violence
WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) --
A new reality special is causing concern around the world.

It comes from Netflix, which produced last year's controversial "13 Reasons," which some said made teen suicide look appealing.

This new show tests the limits of what we'd do under pressure.

'The Push' is supposed to be a lesson in something we experience every day: influence by others around us.

However, the way it illustrates that has some saying the show goes too far.

The show pits 70 actors against an one man, Chris, who doesn't know what's about to happen to him, or that it's all being filmed.

With the backdrop of a fake charity gala, the actors follow a carefully written script to engineer Chris into thinking he has only one way out of a crisis.

"To commit murder," says Derren Brown, the British mentalist illusionist who created the show.

Chris would commit the murder by pushing a millionaire off a ledge.

"It's ridiculous," said Glenn Wilson of Wynnefield, one of the area residents we asked about the program.

Student nurse Maria Co had a similar reaction, "No, that's too much."

Derren Brown wants to show how social pressure influences our lives every day.

Usually, it's benign - like being cajoled by friends to go out when you'd rather stay home.

But psychologist Scott Glassman, Psy.D., of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine says the 1961 experiments of Yale professor Stanley Milgram, depicted in the movie "Experimenter," show the dark side of social pressure.

Milgram asked participants to deliver electric shocks to other supposed volunteers.

The recipients were really actors only pretending to be in pain.

Dr. Glassman says the results were remarkable and disturbing, "60% of the people went through in giving the highest levels of shock."

Dr. Glassman says we're more vulnerable to social pressure if:

1. The situations are ambiguous or confusing;

2. It's a crisis, like The Push, where Chris has little time to think things through.

3. Or when those trying to influence us are close

"People are more easily influenced by friends, family members than they are by strangers," says Dr. Glassman.

If you find yourself pressured to do something you think is wrong, Dr. Glassman has 3 questions to ask:
1. Am I being influenced?

2. Is there an ally who shares your concerns?

3. Does the person exerting the pressure have any real expertise to be the authority in this situation?

"It could be that they don't know much more than we do," he notes.

But there are also real concerns about what this show is exploiting an unsuspecting man for the purpose of entertainment, and doing it at a time when violence is a very REAL problem.

"We don't need something to continue to feed our fears," said Jeff Porter of Wynnefield.

Netflix tells Action News, "We try to provide information about each title in its service, along with tools for members to control viewing in line with what's right for them and their families. "

It notes that Derren Brown may be new to U.S. audiences, however, he has been accepted by British television audiences for more than a decade.

Dr. Glassman says there's a law banning scientists from extreme experiments like the shock test, and he wonders if entertainment should have similar limits.

Alyson DellaValle, of Wynnefield Heights, did think there might be a redeeming quality to 'The Push,' that it might help teach children how to identify and resist negative peer pressure.

"It'd be good for parents to sit down with their kids and kind of go through the show and talk about what that looks like."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckspecial report
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Expert says students need to return to school after trauma
Vote to release marijuana legalization panel report fails
Advances in heart pump technology allowing patients to live longer
Shoshana's oblique twist - Today's Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm Brings March In Like A Lion
Several card skimming devices found in Bensalem
Evesham Twp. police look to hire officers to protect schools
State Rep. Nick Miccarelli accused of assaults, including forced sex
Man critical after being shot in West Philly
Hope Hicks resigning White House in coming weeks, sources tell ABC News
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
Man who shot wife, killed self in Burlington Co. ID'd
Show More
Old City business begin to re-open following massive fire
Jury deliberations begin in Allentown mayor corruption case
Trump calls for quick action on school safety, guns
Arrest in shooting deaths of two men in Norristown
Police: 'Blue Sneaker Bandit' targeting local stores
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Jury deliberations begin in Allentown mayor corruption case
Expert says students need to return to school after trauma
Trump calls for quick action on school safety, guns
More Video