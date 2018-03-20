Jockey on life support following accident at Parx Racing in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Jockey injured in accident at Parx: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 20, 2018 (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A beloved local jockey is on life support tonight following an accident during a race at Parx Racing in Bensalem.

In the ninth race Monday, the horse 56-year-old Jose Flores was riding fell. Flores suffered massive head and neck injuries. The horse had to be euthanized.

Flores has more than 4600 wins in his long career.

Out of respect for the Hall of Fame jockey and his family, Parx canceled all of Tuesday's races.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshorsesaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings in Effect, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of storm
Chester County prepares for impending nor'easter
Another blast rocks Austin, but unrelated to other bombings
Suspect dead after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton
Show More
Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home
PennDOT imposes restrictions on highways during storm
SEPTA announces snow plan ahead of Wednesday's storm
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 men fatally shot in car in North Philly ID'd
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation
More Video