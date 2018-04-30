Juror on Cosby retrial speaks about guilty verdict

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3408336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cosby juror speaks out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018.

Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6pm on April 26, 2018.

A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case is speaking out exclusively to ABC News.The juror, Harrison Snyder, revealed that it may have been Cosby's own words that sealed his fate."What was the evidence that made you sure beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty?" ABC News reporter Linsey Davis asked."I think it was his deposition, really. Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them," Snyder said.Snyder, who was juror number 1, says when he first entered the jury room, he was not sure Cosby was guilty.Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.The 22-year-old juror says prior to the trial, he didn't know much about Cosby."I never watched the Cosby show or anything. I'm a little too young for that," Snyder said.------