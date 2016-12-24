Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: Track Santa with NORAD Santa Tracker
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO: Track Santa on NORAD Santa Tracker
See live breaking news video from Action News.
More Live Video
LIVE VIDEO: Action News Online
UPDATES and REPLAYS: 10am, 3pm, 9pm and Breaking News
Top Stories
Suspect fires 22 times, kills 81-year-old woman in S Phila.
Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says
Reward offered in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
Show More
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Teen shot and killed in Kensington
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
More News
