Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a 20-year-old male is charged with delivering drugs which resulted in an overdose death in East Bradford Township, Chester County.

Officers responded to an emergency call on December 5, 2017.

An investigation revealed that the deceased had overdosed.

As a result of the investigation, Hassan Sheriff was arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Sherif was taken into custody on January 31, 2018, and remanded to Chester County Prison after failing to post bail.

Sherif waived his preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Bail was set at $1,000,000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug arrestoverdoseEast Bradford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
Cops won't face charges in Alton Sterling shooting case
Doug Pederson: Eagles, Darren Sproles on same page with re-signing
Show More
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos