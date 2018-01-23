Man, 19, shot and wounded in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia that left a 19-year-old man injured.

It happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Wolf and Hemberger streets.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man shot in the leg.

Police rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine who shot the man and why.

