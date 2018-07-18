CAR INTO BUILDING

Minivan crashes into Kensington building

Car crashes into building in Kensington: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 8, 2018 (WPVI)

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters were on the scene of a crash where a vehicle went into a building Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of C Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Officials said the driver of a minivan lost control and hit the building around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Action News police were following the van when the driver spun out to avoid a motorcycle, lost control and hit the building.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

