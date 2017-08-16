Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest in 8-year-old murder case. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

By
EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The nephew of famed boxer Larry Holmes has been named as the suspect in an eight-year-old murder case in the Leigh Valley.

Officials from the Northampton County District Attorney's office say the motive was revenge.

The case against Jacob Holmes, Jr. revolves around the murder of Miguel Aponte inside the Easton Cafe in 2009.

The case went cold until an alleged accomplice named Holmes in a grand jury report a few years ago.

Investigators say the new leads that surfaced from that report eventually led to Holmes' arrest Tuesday.

He is now being held without bail after being arraigned Wednesday morning.

Northampton County DA John Morganelli says Holmes was always on the radar in this case.

"This was a case that we felt based on the police work was solvable, but we had to make sure that we had everyone in place to be able to prove this in court, obviously," Morganelli said.

But the suspect's father, Jacob Holmes Sr., who is the brother of former heavyweight boxing champ Larry Holmes, says his son is innocent.

"I'm a Holmes. If I do something, everybody in the valley knows it. So why would I be stupid enough to do something? If I hit you, everybody else knows I'm a Holmes, I'm going to get told on," Holmes, Sr. said.

Morganelli says Holmes, Jr. will be facing first degree murder charges.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurderboxingEaston
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Show More
Hamilton's Philly premiere creates record sales for Kimmel Center
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
More News
Top Video
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Action News Update
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
More Video