Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder

The nephew of famed boxer Larry Holmes has been named as the suspect in an eight-year-old murder case in the Leigh Valley.Officials from the Northampton County District Attorney's office say the motive was revenge.The case against Jacob Holmes, Jr. revolves around the murder of Miguel Aponte inside the Easton Cafe in 2009.The case went cold until an alleged accomplice named Holmes in a grand jury report a few years ago.Investigators say the new leads that surfaced from that report eventually led to Holmes' arrest Tuesday.He is now being held without bail after being arraigned Wednesday morning.Northampton County DA John Morganelli says Holmes was always on the radar in this case."This was a case that we felt based on the police work was solvable, but we had to make sure that we had everyone in place to be able to prove this in court, obviously," Morganelli said.But the suspect's father, Jacob Holmes Sr., who is the brother of former heavyweight boxing champ Larry Holmes, says his son is innocent."I'm a Holmes. If I do something, everybody in the valley knows it. So why would I be stupid enough to do something? If I hit you, everybody else knows I'm a Holmes, I'm going to get told on," Holmes, Sr. said.Morganelli says Holmes, Jr. will be facing first degree murder charges.----------