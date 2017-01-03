NEWS

Soldier's wife battling cancer delivers 4 healthy babies

A soldier and his wife have four tiny reasons to celebrate in the New Year.

A soldier and his wife have four tiny reasons to celebrate in the New Year.

Kayla who is battling cancer, and her husband, Sergeant Charles Gayton, just welcomed quadruplets at a hospital in Tennessee.

The couple was shocked to learn of their pregnancy because Kayla had just finished up five months of chemo.

At 30 weeks she delivered four healthy babies, two girls and two boys.

All are doing well and getting treatment in the NICU.
