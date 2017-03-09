State Trooper treated for wrist injury after pursuit ends with cruiser on top of car @6abc pic.twitter.com/sTsrbWorhP — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 9, 2017

Two Pennsylvania State troopers were injured during the pursuit of a vehicle in Chester, Delaware County.It started on Interstate-95 near the Girard Point Bridge when police noticed a vehicle swerving on the highway.They pulled the vehicle over, but as the trooper approached, the vehicle sped away towards Interstate-95 southbound.Police pursued the vehicle all the way to Chester before the driver lost control, rolled over and crashed.The police cruiser ended up on top of the overturned vehicle.Both troopers were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be released. One of the troopers suffered a wrist injury.There were three occupants in the vehicle, and one of the passengers was injured and taken Crozer Chester Hospital. That person is in stable condition.The two other occupants were taken into custody at the Media State Police Barracks.The incident remains under investigation.------