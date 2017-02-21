2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park

Police in Bucks County have arrested two men, accused of sexually assaulting children, in separate incidents at the same park.Solebury Township police say 21-year-old David Fischer molested a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app back on January 28 at Pat Livezey Park.He is being held on 10% of $150,000 bail.Saul Nathan Barson, 29, of Lambertville, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on February 3 at the same park.He is being held on 10% of $300,000 bail.Both men have been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, Corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Solebury Township Police at 215-348-7400.------