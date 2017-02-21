NEWS

2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. --
Police in Bucks County have arrested two men, accused of sexually assaulting children, in separate incidents at the same park.

Solebury Township police say 21-year-old David Fischer molested a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app back on January 28 at Pat Livezey Park.

He is being held on 10% of $150,000 bail.

Saul Nathan Barson, 29, of Lambertville, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy on February 3 at the same park.

He is being held on 10% of $300,000 bail.

Both men have been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, Corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Solebury Township Police at 215-348-7400.

