WWE

WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant killed crossing Pa. street

PITTSBURGH --
Former professional wrestling champion "Luscious" Johnny Valiant has died after being struck crossing a street in a Pittsburgh suburb.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says in a statement that 71-year-old Thomas Sullivan died Wednesday morning at a hospital. He was struck just before 5:30 a.m. while crossing a street in Ross Township, about 8 miles northwest of Pittsburgh..

Police told WPXI-TV the World Wrestling Entertainment hall of famer was not in a crosswalk, and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.



The WWE says Valiant won the world tag team championships in 1974 with James Fanning as The Valiant Brothers. He partnered with "Gentleman" Jerry Valiant to win the world tag team championships in 1979.

He also managed Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpennsylvania newsentertainmentWWEpro wrestlingaccidentpedestrian killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: McMahon's former WWE exec reacts to XFL return
Mayor Kenney wants WrestleMania in Philadelphia
Cowboys fan, WWE star Mark Henry picks Eagles for Super Bowl
Bayley looking to make history at Royal Rumble
VIDEO: John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd
WWE
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Weekend Action: What to do locally - Jan. 26-28
Eagles to receive custom WWE Champion Title belt
Weekend Action: Where to watch the Super Bowl and last call for the Auto Show
More WWE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News