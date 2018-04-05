COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days

File photo of a Chuck E Cheese's restaurant (Shutterstock)

Chuck E. Cheese's will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for kids with autism and special needs in many of their locations.

On the first Sunday of the month, the company will open two hours early to host "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," where they will provide reduced lighting and noise for those with sensory issues.

Each participating location will also have food, games, and a trained care staff.

RELATED: Sesame Place becomes first theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

Chuck E. Cheese's rolled out the event to its Attleboro, Massachusetts, location in 2016.

After seeing great success, the company decided to offer the reoccurring playtime to hundreds of other locations.

"We are excited to provide a special opportunity every month for sensory sensitive families to enjoy their favorite pizza and games in a safe and friendly environment of tolerance and understanding," said Breanna Tanksley, manager of Chuck E. Cheese's Attleboro in a news release.

Several locations in the Delaware and Lehigh Vallies will be participating:

Pennsylvania
LEVITTOWN - 1283 E LINCOLN HWY RT 1, LEVITTOWN, PA 19056 *Moved to 5/6
NORTH WALES - 1210 BETHLEHEM PIKE, NORTH WALES, PA 19454
PHILADELPHIA - 9175 ROOSEVELT BLVD #2, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114
SPRINGFIELD - 371 BALTIMORE PIKE, SPRINGFIELD, PA 19064
WHITEHALL - 1000 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, WHITEHALL, PA 18052

New Jersey
BRICKTOWN - 28 BRICK PLAZA, BRICKTOWN, NJ 08723
CHERRY HILL: 2100 ROUTE 38 SUITE #4, CHERRY HILL, NJ 08002
DEPTFORD - 301 N ALMONESSON RD, DEPTFORD, NJ 08096 *Moved to 5/6
MAYS LANDING - 4215 BLACK HORSE PIKE, MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330

Delaware
DOVER - 1275 N. DUPONT HWY #100, DOVER, DE 19901

A full list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsautismchildrenfeel goodhealthDelawareNew JerseyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sesame Place: 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News