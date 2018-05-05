THIS IS AMERICA

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In (WPVI)

Tens of thousands of people commented and reacted to my Facebook video.

The vast majority posted messages of solidarity and support.

But there were also some who disagreed with my message and, in some cases, clearly disapproved.

In fact, my video made some people angry.

I wanted to know what was behind all of those strong and passionate reactions.

Who are the people who commented and sometimes debated directly with each other? What is their American experience?

I set out to find out in Episode 2.

Many people were reluctant and even refused to sit down and talk to me. But when I persisted and, in some cases, showed up unannounced at their front door, they ultimately invited me in and agreed to talk.

I owe a debt of gratitude to all these brave people who revealed themselves and participated in our #ThisIsAmerica conversation.
