7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough

7-Eleven robbed in Roxborough: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on June 7, 2017. (WPVI)

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
Police are working to track down an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven store in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the clerk with a gun.

That person was not hurt.

There was no immediate word how much was taken.

Police were checking store surveillance video in an effort to track down the suspect.

