7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --Police are working to track down an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven store in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.
It happened at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect threatened the clerk with a gun.
That person was not hurt.
There was no immediate word how much was taken.
Police were checking store surveillance video in an effort to track down the suspect.
