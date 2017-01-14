  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Argument ends in triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
An argument between several people inside a Strawberry Mansion bar ended with three people shot.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Ridge Capitol Bar and Grill on the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say security guards fired more than a dozen shots during the incident.

A 24-year-old man was shot repeatedly and found with a gun.

Three other bullet shell casings came from his gun, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital by a private auto.

Both victims are listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Another man's head was grazed by a bullet. Police say he is not cooperating with them.

Investigators are trying to sort out exactly what happened.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
