Argument ends in triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --An argument between several people inside a Strawberry Mansion bar ended with three people shot.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Ridge Capitol Bar and Grill on the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue.
Police say security guards fired more than a dozen shots during the incident.
A 24-year-old man was shot repeatedly and found with a gun.
Three other bullet shell casings came from his gun, according to police.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital by a private auto.
Both victims are listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
Another man's head was grazed by a bullet. Police say he is not cooperating with them.
Investigators are trying to sort out exactly what happened.