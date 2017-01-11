Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney

Assault victim pulls out a gun & shoots alleged attacker in Olney. He's licensed to carry/stayed on scene. The suspect is in stable @6abc — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 11, 2017

A man who was assaulted by another man leaving a Chinese take-out turned the tables and shot the alleged attacker in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 5th and West Rockland streets.Police say the victim was leaving the restaurant with two friends when he was allegedly punched by the suspect.The suspect then chased the man down the street. The victim says he was afraid and pulled out a gun and shot the suspect in the leg.The suspect was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.Police say the victim stayed at the scene and is licensed to carry a weapon.So far, no charges have been filed.