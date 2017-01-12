NEWS

Attempted luring reported in Levittown

(Shutterstock )

FALLS TWP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are on the lookout for a man who they say tried to lure a child into his vehicle.

Falls Township police say around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, the student was walking to his school bus stop located at the entrance to the Village of Pennbrook Apartment complex at 9071 Mill Creek Road in Levittown.

As he was walking past the 1700 building, police say the suspect stopped his vehicle. He told the student to get into his vehicle.

The student refused and kept walking; the suspect drove away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years of age, dark short cropped hair, brown eyes, and tan skin.

He was driving a dark gray SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

Anyone who has similar cases or additional information to this incident should contact Detective Matthew Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext 347.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
