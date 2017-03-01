Boat lovers flock to annual Atlantic City show

Wednesday marked the first day of the Atlantic City Boat Show, where more than 500 boats and all kinds of watercraft are on display."It's like a dream," said Bob Roeder of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.The boat show is an annual date for the Cheesemans from Egg Harbor Township."First day of the boat show we usually come in, take a look at the boats and then we go out to lunch, then back to reality with the kids," said Dawn Cheeseman."One thing that's missing though... No rod holders," said Jim Cheeseman.Most folks can't afford fancy boats like this, but it sure is fun to look. And even if you're just window shopping there's plenty to see."Whether you're shopping for your next boat or you're just here to dream about summer, everyone enjoys this boat show," said Carrie Waible, AC Boat Show.Prices can range from a $1,000 inflatable to more than $1 million, and many of the vendors are ready to deal."I fell in love with that Steiger, but I have 218,000 reasons why I can't have that," said John Keeney of Pottstown."It's not all fluff," said Kathy Ferguson of Bayville, New Jersey. When asked if she was shopping, she replied, "No we're kicking fenders."For fun, check out the new indoor pool where you can try to stand up peddle board. It's a paddleboard with a twist."You steer with your hands. You don't have to worry about paddling along. You can stop, you can kind of rest, you can kind of coast along," said Bill Wiggins, Fin-Atics.Vendors are selling all kinds of boating and fishing gear and there are workshops on boating safety and repair.Admission is $16 for adults; kids 15 and under get in free. The show runs through Sunday at the convention center.------